Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 252.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.19. 119,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

