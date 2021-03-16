More Coin Trading Down 6.5% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $163,455.99 and approximately $3,636.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

