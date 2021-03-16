Moreno Evelyn V Sells 9,159 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

