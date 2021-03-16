Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Gap Up to $1,732.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,732 ($22.63), but opened at GBX 1,812 ($23.67). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,748 ($22.84), with a volume of 15,068 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,576.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,397.36. The stock has a market cap of £810.32 million and a P/E ratio of 17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53). Also, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

