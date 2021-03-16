Morgan Stanley Increases H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $19.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 54,991 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in H&R Block by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $39,387,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.