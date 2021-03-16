Morgan Stanley Lowers Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Equal Weight

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

SABR opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

