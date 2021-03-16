Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $827,361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,725,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,970,999 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $134,196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

NYSE:MS opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.