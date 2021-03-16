Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £296.40 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 26 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, for a total transaction of £296.40 ($387.25).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 15th, Lucy Tilley acquired 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £297 ($388.03).

On Friday, December 18th, Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £286.20 ($373.92).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £610.33 million and a PE ratio of 44.23. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 963.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 810.96.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

