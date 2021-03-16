Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 11th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,103. Motion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

