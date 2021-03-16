Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s share price was down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 2,773,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,398,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motus GI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

