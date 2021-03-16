MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

