mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $43.68 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $43.68 million and approximately $314,722.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,297.25 or 0.99712269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00075225 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 43,934,842 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.