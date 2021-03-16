M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,488 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Hubbell worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

HUBB stock opened at $190.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.62 and a 1 year high of $190.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.95.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

