M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,061,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $186.77.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.