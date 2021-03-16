M&T Bank Corp Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,095 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 202,945 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,452,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $92.85.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

