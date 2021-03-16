M&T Bank Corp Has $4.73 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $115,673,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $81,224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at $33,246,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,433 shares of company stock worth $11,489,714 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

