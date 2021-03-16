M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDS opened at $318.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

