M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $525.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,750 shares of company stock worth $3,419,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.10.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

