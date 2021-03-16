M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $399.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.91 and a 200 day moving average of $360.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.