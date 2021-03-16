M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,489 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of UGI worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in UGI by 10,622.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.