MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.21

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.21 and traded as high as C$57.55. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$56.95, with a volume of 71,193 shares.

MTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.21.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

