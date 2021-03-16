Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Down to $276.00

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.61), but opened at GBX 266 ($3.48). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 277.72 ($3.63), with a volume of 7,352 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.25. The company has a market cap of £166.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

