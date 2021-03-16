Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post sales of $453.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.40 million and the lowest is $428.11 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $603.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Insiders have sold 137,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,228 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUR opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

