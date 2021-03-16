Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Price Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 5,447,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,698,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Specifically, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $396,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold 137,017 shares of company stock worth $2,494,228 in the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

