MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Short Interest Update

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the February 11th total of 129,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MVB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the third quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MVB Financial by 303.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MVB Financial by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVBF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $411.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. MVB Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $36.64.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

