MVL (MVL) Hits Market Cap of $334.27 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 216.4% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $334.27 million and approximately $439.89 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.13 or 0.00650116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00035125 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,699,126,857 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.