MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0303

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 83.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 298.7% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market cap of $354.93 million and approximately $544.79 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00665363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00071948 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026252 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00035351 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,699,126,857 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.