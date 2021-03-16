Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0044

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $445,518.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,772,335,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Myriad

