MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Acquires A$17,591.84 in Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) insider Miles Hampton purchased 3,892 shares of MyState stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.52 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of A$17,591.84 ($12,565.60).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.65.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers banking products and services, including transactional savings accounts; fixed term deposits; insurance products; home loans; personal, overdraft, lines of credit, and commercial products; residential and business banking services; and internet and mobile banking, savings and investment, and other services through its branch networks, digital channels, and third party channels.

