Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Down 8.6%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,380,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,107,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

