Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Down 8.6%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,380,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,107,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.
The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.
