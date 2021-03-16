Namecoin Price Reaches $1.35 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002423 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a total market cap of $19.90 million and $124,637.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,736.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.12 or 0.00938562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.11 or 0.00346461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029334 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

