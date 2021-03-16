Nano Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00008738 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $657.10 million and $30.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.12 or 0.03150671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.00353278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.96 or 0.00928415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.00409155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.00342835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00241617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

