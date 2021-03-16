NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks Sells 80,000 Shares

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $296,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 147,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,077. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $406.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NantHealth during the third quarter worth $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 114.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NantHealth by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

