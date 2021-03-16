Nasdacoin Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $129,990.88 and $129,077.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,912,399 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.