National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Up 28.3% in February

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

National Australia Bank stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 49,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,286. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. National Australia Bank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

