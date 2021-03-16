National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3,916.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

