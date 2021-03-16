National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Sells $281,645.00 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 18,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,004. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $9,231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $5,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

