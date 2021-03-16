National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Sells $281,645.00 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE NNN traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 18,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,004. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.74.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NNN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $9,231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $5,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
