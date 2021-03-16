National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.43% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $36,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. 3,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

