National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in National Vision by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in National Vision by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Vision by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in National Vision by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter.

EYE stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.80, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

