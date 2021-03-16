Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 152.62% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.

NRP stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

