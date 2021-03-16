NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, research analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

