NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC reduced its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the period. NBT Bancorp comprises 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,431. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

