NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 191,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,368.0 days.

Shares of NIPNF stock remained flat at $$57.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. NEC has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

About NEC

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

