Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTRS. Citigroup initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05. BTRS has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

