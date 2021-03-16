Neo (NEO) Market Cap Achieves $2.83 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $696.72 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $40.12 or 0.00071234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00454251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00108724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00575651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

