NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.87

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 17272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth about $9,375,000.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.