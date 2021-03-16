Nervos Network (CKB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $67.33 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $389.71 million and $67.33 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,456.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.72 or 0.03209198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.00355927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $520.21 or 0.00938046 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.16 or 0.00400605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.91 or 0.00347857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00245889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00022054 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,284,594,204 coins and its circulating supply is 24,296,066,434 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.