NestEGG Coin Trading Down 38.3% Over Last Week (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $734,639.24 and approximately $5,458.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029925 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001530 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 100.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002999 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000033 BTC.

