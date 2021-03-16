Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 11th total of 224,800 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NETE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 3,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Net Element has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Net Element alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Element during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.