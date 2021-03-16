Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $12.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.27 and a 200 day moving average of $514.81. The company has a market cap of $236.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.27.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

